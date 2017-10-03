Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 295 Shares of Perry Ellis International Inc. (PERY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Perry Ellis International worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Perry Ellis International by 62.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 75,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 169.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 57,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $82,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 13,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $298,639.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ PERY) opened at 23.93 on Tuesday. Perry Ellis International Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $360.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perry Ellis International Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perry Ellis International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Perry Ellis International Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

