Reviewing Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) & Prologis (AMB)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) and Prologis (NYSE:AMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Prologis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $139.65 million 14.82 $82.43 million $0.45 64.93 Prologis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Prologis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Prologis does not pay a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Prologis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.72%.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 25.38% 3.72% 2.15% Prologis 37.59% 7.27% 3.85%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Prologis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company. Through its controlling interest in Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries, the Company owns, manages, leases, acquires and develops industrial real estate located in Southern California infill markets, and from time to time, acquires or provides mortgage debt secured by industrial property. As of July 19, 2017, the Company’s consolidated portfolio consisted of 142 properties with approximately 17.7 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company managed an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures. Its strategic capital segment gives the Company access to third-party capital, both private and public. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had investments in, on an owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects across 676 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 20 countries spanning four continents.

