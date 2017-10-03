Reviewing Midstates Petroleum (MPO) and Stone Energy Corporation (SGY)

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) and Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Midstates Petroleum and Stone Energy Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Stone Energy Corporation 1 1 1 0 2.00

Stone Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 77.62%. Given Stone Energy Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stone Energy Corporation is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and Stone Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum 607.09% 2,904.50% 201.54% Stone Energy Corporation 41.74% -215.45% 29.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and Stone Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stone Energy Corporation $364.82 million 1.59 $201.90 million N/A N/A

Stone Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Stone Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Stone Energy Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stone Energy Corporation beats Midstates Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. The Company operates oil and natural gas properties, and is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It is focused on the application of drilling and completion techniques in oil and basins in the onshore United States. It conducts oil and gas operations, and owns and operates oil and gas properties in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Its Mississippian Lime assets consist of approximately 69,680 net prospective acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa Counties of Oklahoma, and approximately 12,160 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, which produces from, and is prospective in, the Hunton formation. Its Anadarko Basin assets consist of approximately 111,190 net acres in the Anadarko Basin, with over 82,530 net acres in Texas and over 28,650 net acres in western Oklahoma.

About Stone Energy Corporation

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia. Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves are over 60 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBoe) or 340 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). Over 95 MMBoe or 570 Bcfe of its estimated proved reserves are revised downward. It has made investments in seismic data and leasehold interests, and has geological, geophysical, engineering and operational operations in deep water arena to evaluate potential exploration, development and acquisition opportunities. It holds over two deep water platforms, producing reserves and various leases.

