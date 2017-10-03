Reviewing Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) and Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Vistra Energy Corp. pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 9.91% 8.83% 1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra Energy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. $5.53 billion 1.46 $1.55 billion N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.49 billion 1.47 $544.05 million $2.25 14.95

Vistra Energy Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vistra Energy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 0 0 0 1.00

Vistra Energy Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Vistra Energy Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy Corp. is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Vistra Energy Corp.

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy. It is engaged in electricity market activities in Texas, including electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities and retail electricity operations. Luminant generates and sells electricity and related products from its fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 17,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal and 6,000 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Company is a purchaser of wind-generated electricity. TXU Energy sells retail electricity and services to approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers in Texas.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc. (ASB Hawaii). Its segments include Electric utility, Bank and Other. It operates its electric utility business through Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. (Hawaii Electric Light) and Maui Electric Company, Limited (Maui Electric). It operates its Bank segment through ASB Hawaii’s subsidiary, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB). Its electric public utilities are in the business of generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing and selling electric energy. ASB is a federally chartered savings bank providing a range of banking services to individual and business customers.

