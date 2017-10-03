Reviewing Check-Cap (CHEK) & Its Rivals

Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Check-Cap to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A -98.88% -80.97% Check-Cap Competitors -538.85% -41.85% -24.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Check-Cap and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 0 0 3 0 3.00 Check-Cap Competitors 99 378 987 28 2.63

Check-Cap currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Check-Cap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check-Cap is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Check-Cap and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A -$9.62 million -3.12 Check-Cap Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 1.09

Check-Cap’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Check-Cap has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check-Cap peers beat Check-Cap on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing. The Company’s scanning capsule will be swallowed and propelled by natural motility through the gastrointestinal tract and excreted naturally with no need for retrieval for data collection. Its scanning capsule employs low-dose X-rays, which allow the system to image the interior lining of the colon even when surrounded by intestinal content. Its capsule transmits information to a receiving device worn on the patient’s body that stores the information for off-line analysis.

