ResMed Inc. (RMD) CFO Sells $96,312.50 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $96,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,441.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $96,862.50.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE RMD) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 528,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $81.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/resmed-inc-rmd-cfo-sells-96312-50-in-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ResMed by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.