ResMed Inc. (RMD) CFO Sells $96,312.50 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $96,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,441.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $96,862.50.
ResMed Inc. (NYSE RMD) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 528,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $81.87.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ResMed by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.
