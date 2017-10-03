Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exa Corporation (EXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exa Corporation (NASDAQ: EXA) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2017 – Exa Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2017 – Exa Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2017 – Exa Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

9/28/2017 – Exa Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $24.25 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Exa Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2017 – Exa Corporation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2017 – Exa Corporation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of Exa Corporation (EXA) opened at 24.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company’s market capitalization is $363.99 million. Exa Corporation has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.42.

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Exa Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exa Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exa Corporation news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $828,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 243,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,183 in the last three months. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

