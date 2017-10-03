Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/30/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Broadcom Limited was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $263.97 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

9/13/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

9/12/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Broadcom Limited was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $261.95 price target on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Broadcom Limited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The strong top-line growth was driven by robust performance from the wireless business, which is expected to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. Higher dollar content at the company’s large North American smartphone customer’s (Apple) next-gen platform (iPhone) drove revenues. Robust industrial re-sales were also noticeable. Broadcom now expects fourth-quarter revenue growth to be in the double-digit range on a year-over-year basis, much similar to the second and third quarter. However, gross margin is expected to contract slightly due to unfavorable product mix (higher mix of low margin wireless business). We note that consistent results has helped the stock outperform the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

8/28/2017 – Broadcom Limited was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $261.95 price target on the stock.

8/27/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen and Company from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

8/26/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

8/26/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $275.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $261.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think the modest pull-back of the stock in after-hours trading was likely due to investors’ expectations being just too frothy for a large beat and raise and has created a buying opportunity. AVGO remains one of our top big cap picks as we continue to believe it will benefit from 1) strong positioning in a diverse set of end markets, particularly mobile handsets, 2) operating leverage from improving product mix and cost synergies, and 3) accretion from the pending acquisition of Brocade (BRCD).””

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG.

8/23/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Broadcom Limited was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $258.25 price target on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

8/21/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “avgo (” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We project moderate upside versus Street estimates led by Wired Infrastructure’s diversified demand and product cycle strength plus Wireless Comms upside from slightly better mid-year iPhone units plus looming 3Q17 Samsung and Apple product cycles with 40% iPhone 8 content gain. Enterprise Storage key customer revenue risks exist but are known and we believe more than offset by strength in 75%+ of the portfolio. Margins should be stellar, with 63.0%/46.0%+ in the outlook. In sum, industry’s diversified networking and communications leader seems well-positioned at mid-year into the seasonally- stronger F2H. We project $5.0B+ in F17 FCF, providing significant value creation flexibility. Wild cards linger such as BRCD $12.28 (NR) deal close timing and cash use until then. In sum we believe RILY F17 and F18 estimates of $15.90 and $17.83, respectively which exclude BRCD have an upside bias and believe positive EPS revision catalysts should persist for the Buy-rated shares trading at just 15.7x and 14.0x our F17/18 EPS with a PT of $305.00.””

8/17/2017 – Broadcom Limited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadcom has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is benefiting from synergies it gained from the merger with Avago, which will continue to drive profitability. We note that seasonal strength in broadband access and sustained cloud data center spending is positive. The company's expanding portfolio is a key catalyst in the long haul. The company has received U.S. antitrust approval for the buyout of Brocade Communications Systems. The deal had already received approval in Europe and Japan. We believe that this acquisition will definitely boost Broadcom’s top line growth, as it solidifies footprint in the network storage devices market. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, customer concentration is a signficant headwind.”

8/14/2017 – Broadcom Limited was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $258.25 price target on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Broadcom Limited had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Broadcom Limited was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2017 – Broadcom Limited was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $258.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ AVGO) traded down 0.40% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.51. 2,548,077 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 182.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00. Broadcom Limited has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $259.36.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Broadcom Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $7,320,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

