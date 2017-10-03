Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Select Energy Services Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:WTTR) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Select Energy Services (NASDAQ WTTR) opened at 15.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $477.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $7,285,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services.

