Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the energy exploration company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.84.

EOG Resources (EOG) opened at 97.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $56.12 billion. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $352,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,465 shares in the company, valued at $103,149,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,882 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.37%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

