Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ RBCAA) opened at 39.01 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $813.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/republic-bancorp-inc-rbcaa-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.82%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,115 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $39,571.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $190,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 98.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.