Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ RBCAA) opened at 39.01 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $813.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.82%.
In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,115 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $39,571.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $190,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 98.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.