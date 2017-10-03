Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Upgraded to Overweight by First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $47.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Repligen Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Repligen Corporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) opened at 37.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.18. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $46.81.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Repligen Corporation had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Repligen Corporation by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 851,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 653,791 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen Corporation by 32.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $7,592,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Repligen Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

