Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $42.54 Million in Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,494,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Newfield Exploration as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 30.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 17.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger B. Plank purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,846.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $314,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,649.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE NFX) opened at 29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Newfield Exploration Company has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.70 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

