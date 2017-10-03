Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.51 Million Position in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 193.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of The Trade Desk worth $41,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 181.5% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) opened at 59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The Trade Desk Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk Inc. will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $541,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,015 shares of company stock worth $16,337,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

