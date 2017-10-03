Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC maintained its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,563,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002,159 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $109,564,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,047,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,170,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,744,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,097,000 after purchasing an additional 778,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) traded up 0.252% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.835. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,085 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.808 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $740,906.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

