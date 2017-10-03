Regis Management CO LLC Lowers Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for about 0.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.18% of Penumbra worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 82,715.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 320,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,118,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,767,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $29,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,940. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE PEN) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,925 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 620.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

