Regis Management CO LLC Has $411,000 Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Regis Management CO LLC maintained its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 35,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) traded up 0.051% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.463. 31,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of healthcare companies. It seeks to provide regular distribution of realized capital gains. It may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, located primarily in Western Europe, Canada and Japan, and securities of United States issuers that are traded in foreign markets.

