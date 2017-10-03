Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Holdings Lifted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506,995 shares during the period. Regions Financial Corporation comprises 3.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Regions Financial Corporation worth $132,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 211,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 98,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 178,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regions Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE RF) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,873 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.47 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,188 shares in the company, valued at $490,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $199,996.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,384.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,733. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

