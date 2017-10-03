Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on Regions Financial Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Instinet upped their price target on Regions Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) opened at 15.23 on Monday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Regions Financial Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.47 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $971,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $152,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,514 shares of company stock worth $1,846,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Regions Financial Corporation by 98,133.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

