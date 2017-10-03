Redt Energy PLC’s (RED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by VSA Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 22 ($0.29) target price on the stock. VSA Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) price objective on shares of Redt Energy PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Redt Energy PLC (LON RED) opened at 10.375 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 83.30 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.45. Redt Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6.56 and a 52 week high of GBX 17.42.

Redt Energy PLC Company Profile

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

