Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 8,700 ($115.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 8,200 ($108.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 8,130 ($107.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a GBX 8,500 ($112.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,058.48 ($106.89).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6797.00 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,110.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,445.99. The company’s market cap is GBX 47.81 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 66.60 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

