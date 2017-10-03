Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG):

9/26/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Celgene Corporation is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “top pick” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation.

9/12/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Celgene Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.17 price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

8/29/2017 – Celgene Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.88 price target on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/22/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/16/2017 – Celgene Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $148.32 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Celgene Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $148.32 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Celgene Corporation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,757 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.89. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

