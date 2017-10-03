Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH):

10/2/2017 – DISH Network Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00. They wrote, “We cut our SoTP target to US$60 from US$68; we now assign a 1x lower multiple to its video business and take down our ’18 EBITDA by ~5% due to rising competition and secular concerns. Our spectrum valuation remains unchanged at US$44/sh. Impact Now is the time for Dish to insert itself. AT&T-Time Warner appear to be on schedule while headlines suggest ongoing discussions between T-Mobile/Sprint. Though Dish could benefit from the regulatory review process, both leave Dish with fewer potential partners. M&A options could include a three-way deal with T-Mobile- Sprint and/or cable, or a Silicon Valley partner like Amazon to build out a fifth network using its ~100MHz of spectrum. Neither of these are an optimal outcome (vs a clean sale of the company) for shareholders, in our view.””

9/26/2017 – DISH Network Corporation had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

9/25/2017 – DISH Network Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – DISH Network Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2017 – DISH Network Corporation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $88.50 price target on the stock.

8/24/2017 – DISH Network Corporation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

8/18/2017 – DISH Network Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/6/2017 – DISH Network Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2017 – DISH Network Corporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ DISH) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 898,158 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. DISH Network Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DISH Network Corporation had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Lynch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 785 shares of DISH Network Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $44,438.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

