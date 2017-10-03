Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) in the last few weeks:

10/3/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry in the past one year. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will likely support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continuous expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth. However, consistently mounting costs remain near-term headwind. Also, significant exposure towards brokerage and trading revenues remain a major concern.”

9/28/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BOK Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will likely support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continuous expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth. Moreover, the Fed rate hikes are likely to ease margin pressure further. Though consistently mounting costs remain near-term headwind, expected lesser regulations will likely support the company’s profitability.”

9/12/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2017 – BOK Financial Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.88. 156,061 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $387.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.52 million. BOK Financial Corporation had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post $5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $44,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Kymes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

