RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 90,578.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,544 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 151.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,804,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 311.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 69.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings Incorporated alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) opened at 125.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.31.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll-stake-increased-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.