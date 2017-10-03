Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Receives $35.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Range Resources Corporation from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE RRC) traded down 2.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 5,298,997 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 100.01%.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,358.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ralph Lowe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,800. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 480.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Range Resources Corporation by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Range Resources Corporation by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. grew its position in Range Resources Corporation by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Range Resources Corporation by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

