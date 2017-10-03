Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Radius Health worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $105,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, insider Jesper Hoiland purchased 6,100 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,245,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,113,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,829,551.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 469,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,328,382. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) opened at 40.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post ($5.58) earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

