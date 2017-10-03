Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,027 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 171,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 539.0% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ IAC) opened at 119.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $767.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.16%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

