Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strayer Education were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strayer Education by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) opened at 88.96 on Tuesday. Strayer Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $951.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.68 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Strayer Education, Inc. will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

