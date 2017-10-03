Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 700.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% during the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE HGV) opened at 39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David William Johnson bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $984,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

