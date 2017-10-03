Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,685,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,525,000 after buying an additional 7,409,229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,524,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,117,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,388,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,732,000 after acquiring an additional 192,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ambev by 275.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,901,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398,802 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

