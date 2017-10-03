QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Lifted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 47.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,932,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,026 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 269,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,233,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $300,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,095 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 51.88 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.45 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

