QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-holdings-reduced-by-independent-investors-inc.html.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,855 shares in the company, valued at $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,914 shares of company stock worth $1,581,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) opened at 51.88 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.