QS Investors LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $8,539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $45,876,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,588,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,864,000.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Susan Groenwald sold 5,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $198,980.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $106,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,328 shares of company stock valued at $384,138 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) opened at 36.40 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NASDAQ:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.77 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

