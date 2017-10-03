QS Investors LLC Has $4,305,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

QS Investors LLC continued to hold its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.57% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ PTCT) opened at 20.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $862.84 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.84% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $18.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

