QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton Company (HAL)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 62,110 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.6% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,737 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 160,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 94,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 45.53 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company’s market capitalization is $39.68 billion.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently -423.50%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,705,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

