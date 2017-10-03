QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) Upgraded to Overweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has GBX 290 ($3.85) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QQ. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group plc from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.36) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised QinetiQ Group plc to an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.78) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 276.33 ($3.67).

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) opened at 241.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.30. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 217.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 322.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.36 billion.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($52,128.93). Also, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £12,050 ($15,983.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 64,067 shares of company stock worth $15,403,295 over the last quarter.

QinetiQ Group plc Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc is a science and engineering company operating in the defense, security and aerospace markets. The Company’s segments include EMEA Services and Global Products. The EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation, and training services. It provides research and advice in specialist areas, such as concept of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, weapons and energetics, cyber security and procurement advisory services.

