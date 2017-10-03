Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Owens Corning Inc alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (OC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/q3-2017-earnings-estimate-for-owens-corning-inc-issued-by-suntrust-banks-oc.html.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 19th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $102,851.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,071,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,866 shares of company stock worth $15,644,970. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.