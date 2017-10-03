PVH Corp. (PVH) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PVH Corp. were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PVH Corp. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 8.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 491,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PVH Corp. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in PVH Corp. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) opened at 127.00 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

In other news, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 45,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $5,070,119.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $718,018.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,906 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

PVH Corp. Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

