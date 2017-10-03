Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AHL Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 66,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11,838.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 93,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 330.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 53,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 116.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,729,000 after purchasing an additional 896,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.25 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.05.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) traded up 0.33% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 126,020 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $129.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Fiserv had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $2,074,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,151 shares in the company, valued at $32,841,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $762,682.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

