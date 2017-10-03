Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.27% of Entegra Financial Corp. worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Entegra Financial Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegra Financial Corp. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Entegra Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) traded up 1.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,102 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Entegra Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Entegra Financial Corp. Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. is the holding company for Entegra Bank. The Company provides a range of financial services through full-service offices located in Cherokee, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk and Transylvania counties, North Carolina and Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties, South Carolina.

