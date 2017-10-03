Public Storage (PSA) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.32% of Public Storage worth $841,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Public Storage by 5,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $340,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Spogli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Public Storage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reduced their target price on Public Storage from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.91.

Public Storage (PSA) traded down 0.56% on Tuesday, reaching $213.07. 77,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $192.15 and a 52 week high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.95). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 53.35%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post $7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.96%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

