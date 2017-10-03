Public Sector Pension investment Board Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods Corporation alerts:

In other Hormel Foods Corporation news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $372,376.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,843 shares of company stock worth $5,715,409. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) opened at 31.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Hormel Foods Corporation had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Hormel Foods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on Hormel Foods Corporation in a report on Saturday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/public-sector-pension-investment-board-lowers-stake-in-hormel-foods-corporation-hrl.html.

Hormel Foods Corporation Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.