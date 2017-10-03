Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $974,000 Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 16,807.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) opened at 23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.15. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $162.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $76,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $529,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

