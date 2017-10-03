Public Sector Pension investment Board Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,334 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno purchased 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $234,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 19,817 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $999,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,861 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,687.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,371 shares of company stock worth $2,245,016. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

