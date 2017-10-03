PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays PLC

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $18.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) opened at 20.89 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $864.62 million. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.84% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 206.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post ($2.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,896,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,278 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,379,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

