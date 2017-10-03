PTC Inc. (PTC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PTC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10,192.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,450,000 after buying an additional 10,203,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,863,000 after buying an additional 430,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,150,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,642,000 after buying an additional 2,755,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,944,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,737,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,283,000 after buying an additional 430,379 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/ptc-inc-ptc-shares-bought-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $1,381,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $317,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 56.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The firm’s market cap is $6.51 billion.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $291.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pacific Crest raised their target price on shares of PTC from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.