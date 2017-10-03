Prudential PLC Has $121.06 Million Position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424,487 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.23% of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) worth $121,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,292,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 567,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/prudential-plc-has-121-06-million-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corporation-the-bk.html.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 186,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $10,058,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,304.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerald L. Hassell sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $94,835.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 872,606 shares in the company, valued at $46,283,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock valued at $581,058,723 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) traded up 0.009% on Tuesday, hitting $53.655. The stock had a trading volume of 509,166 shares. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.912 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.