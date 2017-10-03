Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI France Index (EWQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI France Index (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France Index were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France Index during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France Index by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France Index by 19.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France Index by 29.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000.

iShares MSCI France Index (NYSEARCA:EWQ) opened at 30.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France Index has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

iShares MSCI France Index Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

