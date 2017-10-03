Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Team, Inc. (TISI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Team worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Team by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Team by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Team by 4.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Team by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Team by 57.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) opened at 13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $410.29 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $39.70.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $312.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Equities analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Team news, Director Louis A. Waters purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis A. Waters purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,612. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $408,130 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens cut shares of Team from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Team Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

